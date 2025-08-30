Saturday, August 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Men’s Hero Asia Cup 2025

Bangladesh seal big win over Chinese Taipei in Asia Cup

Bangladesh hockey team secured a massive 8-3 win over Chinese Taipei in their second Hero Asia Cup 2025 fixture

An action from the match
Update : 30 Aug 2025, 04:51 PM

Bangladesh hockey team secured a massive 8-3 win over Chinese Taipei in their second match of the Hero Asia Cup 2025 held at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, India on Saturday.

The first two quarters as well as the first half ended 2-2 as Bangladesh struck four goals in the third quarter before adding two more in the fourth and final quarter.

Abdullah scored for Bangladesh in the fourth minute to take the lead.

Tsung-Yu Hsieh of Chinese Taipei leveled the score in the 10th minute and then put his team ahead in the 18th minute by converting a penalty corner.

Abdullah restored parity for Bangladesh in the 26th minute.

In the third quarter, Rakibul Hasan scored two field goals within 22 seconds of the 42nd minute while Shohanur Sobuj and Ashraful Islam scored from penalty corner in the 36th and 45th minute respectively as Bangladesh took the driving seat.

Rezaul Babu extended the lead from a penalty corner in the 56th minute. Ashraful added one more, also from a penalty corner, in the 58th minute.

Tsung-Jen Shih’s goal in the last minute only came up as consolation for Taipei.

Md Abdullah was adjudged the player of the match.

Md Abdullah celebrates a goal

A total of eight teams split into two groups are participating in the competition.

Bangladesh are in Pool B along with South Korea, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei.

Pool A consists of Japan, India, China and Kazakhstan.

In the opening match, Bangladesh lost to Malaysia 4-1.

Bangladesh will play against South Korea next Monday.

Topics:

HockeySportsBangladesh HockeyBangladesh hockey teamHockey Asia Cup
Read More

Bangladesh lose to Malaysia in opener

Duplantis sets new pole vault world record of 6.29m

Japan boxing to adopt stricter rules after deaths of two fighters

Prescott Futsal Fest 2025 to be held on August 23

Bangladesh drawn with China in AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

55kgs of potatoes for Danish football's man of the match

Latest News

Food, daily essentials smuggled to Myanmar in exchange for drugs

Isak edges closer to Liverpool move after Newcastle sign Woltemade

People not to accept attack on Nur, warns Moyeen Khan

Govt condemns attack on Nur

Gono Odhikar Parishad men block Bijoynagar road over attack on Nur

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x