Vasseur signs new contract as Ferrari team principal

Charles Leclerc Thursday welcomed the "important" Ferrari announcement that Fred Vasseur had signed a new multi-year deal to continue as boss of the Italian team.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, the Monegasque driver stressed that it was important for Ferrari to quell the rumours surrounding the Frenchman future.

"It’s not that it's coming as a surprise, but I'm really happy," said Leclerc.

"Especially, during the past month, there were quite a few rumours as is always the case around the team.

"So, finally to have the official news out is important and for that I'm really happy.”

Both Leclerc and team-mate seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton had given strong support to Vasseur after reports circulated in Italian media outlets suggesting that he might be replaced.

These followed the team's disappointing start to the season after a strong finish last year and the arrival of Hamilton, a marquee signing yet to register a podium finish.

"I think the fact that there was so much hype around the team when we started the season led everybody to think about Ferrari winning the championship," he said.

"Unfortunately, that was not the case. Then came all the rumours – all things that we cannot control.

"But as I said earlier, that is all part of Ferrari - it's always been the case and it never changes."

Leclerc added that Vasseur’s calmness had helped the team after he had arrived to replace Mattia Binotto in 2023.

"I think that and his overall vision, which he has embedded into the team is very, very important.

"I feel like the beauty of Ferrari is the fact that emotionally-speaking, it's always quite intense, but it can also harm us in some ways and especially when tougher times arrive.

"Fred has always had very cold blood in those moments and helped the team to be a little bit more lucid. That’s probably the biggest thing that Fred brought to the team."

Leclerc said he felt optimistic that Vasseur would prove the right leader ahead of the sweeping technical regulation changes next year.

"I'm not the one making the decisions, but I think stability is always very important. And Fred is obviously the person we look up to and the person leading the team - to have him for many more years is definitely a really good thing.

"In Formula One, it takes time to build something and especially a successful team so I'm very happy knowing that I’ll be able to have Fred alongside. It makes me optimistic for the future."

Ferrari confirmed Vasseur, 57, had signed a new contract in a statement issued earlier Thursday.

After 13 of this season's 24 races, Ferrari are second in the constructors' championship, 268 points adrift of runaway leaders McLaren and 28 ahead of Mercedes.