Verstappen and Wolff laugh off Sardinia holiday stories

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff Thursday laughed off suggestions they held talks about a potential team move while both happened to be on holiday at the same time in Sardinia ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The pair were reported to have been seen and photographed together on the Italian island following the British Grand Prix and after the shock sacking of Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

But Verstappen told reporters that he was "swimming in the ocean at the time" and Wolff said he was impressed that people were producing "photo collages", and that it was coincidental they were both in Sardinia.

"Well, I was swimming in the ocean at the time," said Verstappen of the claims before dismissing them.

"I don't really care about those things.

"Because I went on holiday with my friends, my family, and when other people also are there at the same time, that can happen. I mean, there are more people on the island than just me and Toto and the family.

"If you go to the same island, that can happen."

Wolff conceded it was unlikely Verstappen would be joining Mercedes after rumours had abounded in recent weeks about a shock team move.

"The direction of travel is definitely that we want to continue with George (Russell) and Kimi (Antonelli). That is the absolute priority," he said.

"But you can't look past someone like Max and the plans he has for the future. We did that, but I don't think there will be any big surprises.

"What is new is that people are doing photo collages with aeroplanes. We've never had that before!

"But if you spend your holidays close to each other, it doesn't mean that you're going to work together in Formula One. We have always got along well and by chance we like to spend our holidays at the same places."