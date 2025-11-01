Kings lose to Kuwait SC to end Challenge League campaign

Kuwait SC cruised into the AFC Challenge League 2025/26 quarter-finals with a 2-0 win against Bashundhara Kings in their Group B tie on Friday.

Kings ended group fixtures at the bottom while the victory sent Kuwait SC on top with seven points, with Lebanon’s Al Ansar FC also advancing from the group on the best runners-up ticket.

The Bangladesh Football League outfits earlier lost to Oman's Al Seeb Club (2-3) and Lebanon's Al Ansar FC (0-3) in their first two matches.

Kuwait SC will play Group A winners Al Shabab Club of Oman in the quarter-finals while Al Ansar will face off against Kyrgyz Republic's FC Muras United, who topped Group C.

Three-time AFC Cup winners Kuwait SC got off to a perfect start with Yousef Al Sulaiman rising highest to head home Sami Al Sanea’s pin-point cross from the right flank within the first minute, reported the AFC.

The goal spurred Kuwait SC to push even harder and they nearly doubled their advantage in the 17th minute with Faisal Al Harbi’s powerful effort from distance rattling the crossbar, while Taha Khenissi and Mohammad Daham had chances but their finishing lacked precision.

Kuwait SC suffered a set-back just before the half-hour mark when Humoud Al Sanousi was forced off injured with Ahmad Al Dhefiiri stepping in, but Daham continued to pull the strings, forcing Bashundhara keeper Anisur Rahman into a low save in the 33rd minute.

After several missed chances, the Kuwaiti side finally found their second in first half added time with Daham delivering a measured cross into the box for Khenissi to convert with a sublime flick past Rahman.

Bashundhara pushed higher in the second half and their best chance came in the 64th minute when Rakib Hossain met Sohel Rana’s cross with a glancing header, only for his effort to drift wide.

Sunday Emmanuel should have pulled one back for the side from Bangladesh in the 80th minute when Dori sent an inviting cross into the box but the Nigerian forward failed to connect with the ball as Kuwait SC saw out the win.