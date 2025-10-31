Jamal and Co begin training camp ahead of India clash

Bangladesh national football team started their training camp without almost a dozen players and the head coach ahead of the home fixture against India in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

A total of 15 players, including captain Jamal Bhuiyan, were involved in the first practice session held at the National Stadium on Friday afternoon, guided by the assistant coaches.

Spanish head coach Javier Cabrera’s arrival was delayed due to his newborn twin babies.

All the footballers in the ongoing camp were also in the squad for the last two Asian Cup qualifying matches against Hong Kong in October, except for Shakil Hossain and Pappu Hossain.

The Men in Red and Green lost 4-3 at home before playing out a 1-1 draw away.

Bangladesh players made some defensive blunders to concede goals during those matches, which might have paved the way for center-back Shakil Hossain to join the camp.

No official squad for the next India match has been announced yet.

Cabrera is expected to join the side by Monday, informed team manager Amer Khan.

Amer also added that Bashundhara Kings players will be available on Tuesday after the booters take a two-day rest following their return from their AFC Challenge Cup campaign abroad.

The Kings have around 10 national players who are currently in Kuwait City for the Challenge Cup Group B fixtures, set to be concluded with the match against Kuwait SC on Friday night.

Jamal talked to the media on the day of reporting, reminding them of the excitement of the Bangladesh-India tie. He wanted to win the encounter in front of the home crowds.

The skipper was on the bench in the last three qualifying fixtures. He also expressed his desire to return to the starting eleven against India while replying to a query.

Most will join the squad within a week except for Hamza Choudhury and Shamit Shome.

Bangladesh will play a FIFA international friendly against Nepal at home on November 13.

UK-based Hamza and Canada-based Shamit are expected to arrive before the friendly.

The match against India will be held at the National Stadium, Dhaka on November 18.

Both Bangladesh and India are out of the Asian Cup race following the last matchday.