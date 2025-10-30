Friday, October 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Source: Real, Super League seek over $4 bn in damages from UEFA

A Spanish court Wednesday dismissed an appeal from UEFA relating to the league

Update : 30 Oct 2025, 08:29 PM

Real Madrid and Super League promoters are seeking more than $4 billion in damages from UEFA, which they accuse of unfairly torpedoing the breakaway competition, a source told AFP on Thursday.

A Spanish court Wednesday dismissed an appeal from UEFA relating to the league.

Proposed in 2021 by 12 elite European clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Super League project quickly collapsed due to fierce opposition from English clubs' fans and threats from UEFA and FIFA.

The European Court of Justice ruled in December 2023 that the ban on the Super League was contrary to European law.

Last year, a Spanish judge said FIFA and UEFA had "prevented free competition" by opposing the Super League, ruling they were practising anti-competitive behaviour and abusing their dominant position.

The court in Madrid on Wednesday also rejected appeals filed by La Liga and the Spanish football federation.

The project's promoter A22 Sports Management said it regretted that UEFA has "refused any path of compromise" and "reforms" despite several months of discussions, and claimed to have "no other choice" but "to initiate proceedings to obtain compensation for the damages suffered".

"After years of legal proceedings, UEFA can no longer ignore binding court decisions," A22 CEO Bernd Reichart said.

"By abusing their monopoly and preventing new initiatives they have caused substantial damages to numerous clubs, players and other stakeholders across Europe."

The scope of the court's decision is uncertain, however, as it tackles regulations that have been completely rewritten.

"This ruling does not validate the abandoned 'super league' project announced in 2021, nor does it undermine UEFA's current authorisation rules, adopted in 2022 and updated in 2024, which remain fully in force," European football's governing body said in a statement sent to AFP on Wednesday. 

"These rules ensure that any cross-border competitions are assessed on objective, transparent, non-discriminatory and proportionate criteria."

Real Madrid said they were "delighted" by the ruling, "confirming that UEFA, in the matter of the Super League, seriously infringed the European Union's free competition rules... by abusing its dominant position".

"The club announces that it will continue to work for the good of global football and fans, while claiming substantial damages from UEFA," Real Madrid said in a statement.

 

Topics:

UEFAReal MadridEuropean Super League
Read More

Vinicius says sorry for Clasico substitution huff

Real Madrid seek damages after court rejects UEFA's Super League appeal

Yamal can learn Clasico lessons after Real Madrid triumph

Bellingham claims Liga leaders Real Madrid Clasico win over Barca

Mbappe's Real Madrid aiming to end Barca's Clasico dominance

Liverpool back on track while Real, Bayern and Chelsea win in Champions League

Latest News

Ebtedayee teachers continue sit-in for 19th day

Actor A R Montu’s residence raided, 7 arrested with firearms, narcotics

Tourist access to Saint Martin resumes Saturday with strict eco-friendly measures

India savours 'greatest day' after Women's World Cup heroics

Saudi Arabia cuts Umrah entry visa validity period to 1 month

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x