Why Myanmar refused to play against Afghanistan in Bangladesh

The AFC subsequently decided to postpone the  AFC Asian Cup qualifying match based on Myanmar’s request

Update : 30 Oct 2025, 07:55 PM

Myanmar have refused to play their AFC Asian Cup qualifying match against Afghanistan in Bangladesh, citing logistical and time-related challenges.

According to a letter received by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) informed that there was “insufficient time” to make the necessary travel and preparation arrangements for the fixture in Dhaka, which was scheduled for November 18 at the Bashundhara Kings Arena.

The AFC subsequently decided to postpone the match based on Myanmar’s request. However, the BFF has expressed its dissatisfaction over the reason, calling it “unacceptable,” and has formally protested the decision to both the AFC and the MFF.

In a press release on Thursday, the BFF stated that it has requested the AFC to review the decision and consider rescheduling the match in the next FIFA window in March 2026.

The postponement also led to the cancellation of an international friendly between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, which was planned to take place at the National Stadium in Dhaka. To fill the gap, Bangladesh will now play a friendly against Nepal on November 13 in Dhaka.

Topics:

MyanmarAsian Cup FootballBangladesh Football Federation (BFF)
