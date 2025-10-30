Thursday, October 30, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Arteta hails Dowman after 15-year-old makes historic Arsenal start

Dowman was given a standing ovation after coming off in the second half

Update : 30 Oct 2025, 02:10 PM

Mikel Arteta hailed Max Dowman's "special" performance after the 15-year-old prodigy became Arsenal's youngest-ever starter in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Brighton in the League Cup fourth round.

Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka scored in the second half at the Emirates Stadium as Premier League leaders Arsenal earned a quarter-final at home to Crystal Palace.

But it was Dowman, still two months shy of his 16th birthday, who stole the show with a dazzling display that climaxed when he was given a standing ovation after coming off in the second half.

Gunners boss Arteta was delighted with Dowman's composed performance, which belied his tender years, even if his shy response to being picked was more in keeping with someone still of school age.

"A tiny smile, that's what you get with him," said Arteta when asked how Dowman reacted when he told him he was starting.

"For him everything is natural, for him everything is OK. It's the way he plays and that's the secret, that he doesn't make a big fuss of it.

"He just does what he does best, which is to play football. To play football with a lot of courage and determination and today again, he has shown some incredible skill, some capacity to run past players at that level in the Premier League at 15. It's definitely something special."

The highly-rated teenager previously came off the bench in the league against Leeds and Liverpool and the last round of the League Cup at Port Vale.

Having got a taste of starting, Arteta expects Dowman to be pushing for more regular action.

"For sure, if you ask him. That's what we have to manage and not only that, there's a lot of things that are new in his life," he said.

"We have to make sure that he takes the right steps and he needs be able to cope with it, too, because it's happening very, very fast and we all need to be aware of that.

"Let's encourage him to keep going that way, but let's protect him as well."

Topics:

ArsenalEnglish League CupMikel ArtetaArsenal FCArteta
Read More

Saliba, Martinelli add to Arsenal's injury issues

Eze extends Arsenal's Premier League lead as Man City lose at Villa

PSG hit seven, Barcelona, Arsenal run riot as Champions League rains goals

Arsenal edge Fulham to go top, City ride on Haaland's brace

Arsenal host Lyon to start new Women's Champions League format

Liverpool lose again at Chelsea, Arsenal go top of Premier League

Latest News

Louvre heist: Prime suspect arrested but no sign of loot

How Russia is trying to attract African students

Shafiqul: Foreign experts to help identify July martyrs buried at Rayerbazar graveyard

NCP rejects ‘Shapla koli’, demands only ‘Shapla’ symbol

3 more die of dengue fever; 928 hospitalized

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x