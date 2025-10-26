PSG return to Ligue 1 winning ways

Paris Saint-Germain won their first Ligue 1 game in three attempts as they beat Brest 3-0 on Saturday thanks to two goals from Achraf Hakimi.

The reigning French and European champions regained top spot but Marseille can replace them if they win at Lens in the late kickoff.

Vitinha's deft chipped pass behind the Brest defence set up Morocco international Hakimi to score with a low shot after 29 minutes.

Ten minutes later Hakimi exchanged passes with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and fired into the roof of the net at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele replaced Hakimi halfway through the second half for his first Ligue 1 appearance since he was injured in late September.

Romain Del Castillo missed a penalty for Brest in the 59th minute before Desire Doue wrapped up the three points for PSG with a goal late in stoppage time.