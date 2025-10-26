Bayern beat 10-man 'Gladbach to match European record

Bayern Munich equalled the European record for successive wins to start a season as they beat 10-man Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 on Saturday.

Joshua Kimmich, Raphael Guerreiro and teenager Lennart Karl all scored in the final half hour as Bayern made it 13 wins from 13 games in all competitions, a feat last achieved by AC Milan at the start of the 1992-93 season.

The win meant Bayern stay five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig at the top of the table.

"After the red card, the entire stadium celebrated every duel won and every save by their 'keeper," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said.

"There were a lot of emotions -- we stayed calm. When we got our chances, we took them."

It was only the second time this season Harry Kane, who had a goal chalked off for offside in the second half, failed to score.

Gladbach's Jens Castrop sunk his studs into Luis Diaz's shin with 19 minutes gone and was sent off when his yellow card was upgraded to red after a VAR review.

Despite the one-man advantage, Bayern -- who made six changes including Jonas Urbig replacing captain Manuel Neuer in goal -- lacked fluidity against their last-placed opponents.

Kimmich put the visitors ahead after 64 minutes, blasting through a crowded penalty box and Guerreiro added another five minutes later, sweeping in to finish off a lovely team move.

Gladbach's hopes of getting something out of the match were dashed further when Kevin Stoeger hit a penalty at the post with 15 minutes left.

With nine minutes remaining, 17-year-old Karl produced a stunning curling strike to wrap up the match for the defending champions.

RB Leipzig romped to a 6-0 win at Augsburg with six different goalscorers, tightening their grip on second spot, four points ahead of third-placed Stuttgart.

Yan Diomande, Romulo, Antonio Nusa, Christoph Baumgartner, Assan Ouedraogo and Castello Lukeba all netted as Leipzig inflicted Augsburg's worst home defeat in league history.

Since losing 6-0 to Bayern in the season opener, Leipzig have claimed 19 of a possible 21 points in seven games, conceding just three goals.

Eintracht Frankfurt bounced back from Wednesday's 5-1 Champions League thumping by Liverpool to beat St Pauli 2-0 at home thanks to a double from Jonathan Burkardt.

Germany striker Burkardt, who also scored a double last week against Freiburg, has six goals in seven league games this season.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg won their first match since August with a 1-0 victory at Hamburg, with Adam Daghim scoring the only goal.

Hamburg winger Ransford-Yeboah Koenigsdoerffer missed a first-half penalty, the third time in a row he has failed to convert from the spot.

Hoffenheim beat lowly Heidenheim 3-1.

In Saturday's late game, Borussia Dortmund can jump to third with a win at home against Cologne.