Diabate, Morsalin net brace as Abahani make winning start in Fed Cup

Abahani beat Fakirerpool 4-2 in Federation Cup opener

The two scorers for Abahani. Photo: BFF
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 07:18 PM

Malian forward Souleymane Diabate and midfielder Sheikh Morsalin scored a brace each as as Abahani Limited made winning start in the Federation Cup football beating Fakirerpool Young Men's Club by 4-2 goals held at Bashundhara Kings arena in the capital on Friday.

The winners led the first half by 3-1 goals.

The early breakthrough came when Diabate scored the first goal for Abahani in the 6th minute from a spot kick. Morsalin doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Abahani in the 33rd minute of the match.

Diabate scored his second and third goal for Abahani Limited in the 39th minute again from a penalty while after the resumption Santo Todu reduced the margin scoring the first goal for Fakirerpool in the 51st minute of the match.  

Morsalin further widened Abahani's margin scoring his second and fourth goal for Abahani in the 63rd minute while forward M Riyad scored the second goal for Fakirerpool in the 69th minute of the match. 

Fakirerpool however tried their best to reduce the margin gap but could not score any in the remaining proceeding.

The Sky Blues dominated the proceeding, especially in the first half and notched their deserving victory while Fakirerpool were off-colored.

