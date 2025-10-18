Saturday, October 18, 2025

AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers

U-17 girls out of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers after Chinese Taipei defeat

The girls in red and green had started the campaign with a 1-1 draw against hosts Jordan

Photo: BFF
Update : 18 Oct 2025, 10:36 AM

Bangladesh’s U-17 women’s team suffered a crushing 5-0 defeat against Chinese Taipei on Friday night to get eliminated from the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The last Group H match held at Aqaba Stadium in Jordan was dominated by Chinese Taipei.

Bangladesh conceded two goals before the break and three more in the second half.

The girls in red and green had started the three-team group campaign with a 1-1 draw against hosts Jordan while Chinese Taipei thrashed Jordan 6-1 in their first match.

The top finisher from the group was slated for finals qualification. Chinese Taipei advanced to 2026 tournament with back-to-back wins.

Topics:

FootballBangladesh Women Football team
