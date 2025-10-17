Yamal set to return as wounded Barca start Clasico countdown

Injury-hit Barcelona expect to have Lamine Yamal back fit to face Girona in La Liga on Saturday, in a welcome boost as the Catalans aim to bounce back from a damaging defeat with the Clasico in their sights.

Hansi Flick's side were hammered 4-1 by Sevilla before the international break and must regroup before facing Real Madrid on October 26.

Midfielder Pedri Gonzalez said Barca's performance in Seville was the team's worst under Flick, and since then Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo have suffered injuries to deepen their plight.

However Yamal and Fermin Lopez returned to training this week and are expected to be fit to face Girona, while Raphinha is also nearing a return.

Teenage star Yamal missed the thrashing by Sevilla and then Spain's World Cup qualifiers with the recurrence of a groin problem but should feature against Girona in a derby clash.

Yamal's expected return is a welcome boost for Barca ahead of a busy period, with a Champions League match against Olympiacos following on Tuesday ahead of the Clasico.

Joan Garcia, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are longer-term absentees and Flick's options remain thin, without much room for rotation.

The coach was careful not to further reduce the morale of his players after their collapse at Sevilla.

"It's one match and we lost it, and we have to keep going on," said the coach, praising his team's second half display after an especially poor first period.

It was Barcelona's first defeat of the season, leaving them two points behind leaders Real Madrid, but not their first bad performance.

Barca drew 1-1 at Rayo Vallecano in August after which Flick blasted the team and suggested they had got too big for their boots after winning a domestic treble last season.

"Ego kills success," warned the German coach, hoping to refocus his players' minds.

It seemed to work as even without teenage star Yamal they secured several wins but then after he got hurt again against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, came their heavy defeat at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

Barca started last season superbly but then collapsed in November and December, allowing Atletico Madrid to overtake them at the top of the table.

Flick will be keen for his team to avoid a similar backslide this season and hosting Girona, 18th, in a derby is a good opportunity for his team to get back to winning ways.

The game will take place at the Olympic stadium on the city's Montjuic hill, with Barca's rebuilt Camp Nou home not yet ready to open amid a series of delays.

"I'm really looking forward to going back to Camp Nou, with all our fans," said midfielder Frenkie de Jong, after renewing his contract until 2029 on Wednesday.

"I don't know the date, but we can't wait."

Real Madrid face Getafe on Sunday, hoping in-form striker Kylian Mbappe has recovered from an ankle problem.

Villarreal, third, host Real Betis while Atletico Madrid welcome Osasuna.