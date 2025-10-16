Thursday, October 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
BOA election to be held on November 29

The decision was taken at an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting (EGM) of BOA on Wednesday

An EGM of BOA held at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment Wednesday. Photo: BOA
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 07:44 AM

Election of the executive committee of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) will be held on November 29.

The decision was taken at an Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting (EGM) of BOA held at the Banquet Hall of the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka Cantonment Wednesday with BOA president and Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman in the chair.

The proposed constitution was also unanimously approved at a special meeting of the general assembly and a decision was made to send it to the International Olympic Committee for necessary vetting as per the rules.
A total of 85 members of the Executive Committee and General Assembly were present at the meeting.

Topics:

Bangladesh Olympic AssociationBangladesh Sports
