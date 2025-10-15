Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Lewandowski set to miss Clasico with hamstring injury

The 37-year-old forward suffered the injury during a World Cup qualifier for Poland against Lithuania

Update : 15 Oct 2025, 12:08 AM

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is set to miss the Clasico after the Spanish champions diagnosed him with a hamstring injury on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old forward suffered the injury during a World Cup qualifier for Poland against Lithuania on Sunday.

Lewandowski "has a muscle tear in the biceps femoris of his left thigh" said Barcelona in a statement, with Spanish media reporting he could be sidelined for between four to six weeks.

Barcelona face La Liga leaders Real Madrid in a Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 26, while the forward is also set to miss Champions League matches against Olympiakos and Club Brugge among other games.

Goalkeeper Joan Garcia and playmaker Dani Olmo are also poised to miss out on the Clasico for Barca, but teenage winger Lamine Yamal returned to training on Monday after a groin problem.

Barca striker Ferran Torres was sent home from the Spain national team camp because of muscular discomfort but the club confirmed Monday he has not suffered an injury.

Torres has led the line for Barca on various occasions this season already, with Lewandowski often featuring as a substitute.

Topics:

FootballLewandowskiRobert LewandowskiFC BarcelonaEl Clasico
Read More

South Africa beat Rwanda to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Japan make waves with friendly win over Brazil

Shamit, Topu, Zayyan in Starting XI Against Hong Kong Away

Cape Verde erupts in celebration after first World Cup qualification

France held in Iceland as Germany and Belgium close on 2026 World Cup

Jordan hold Bangladesh girls in U17 Asian Cup qualifiers with late strike

Latest News

South Africa beat Rwanda to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Doing more for the visually-impaired

We remain incapable of putting out fires

Living with the spectre of death

Japan make waves with friendly win over Brazil

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x