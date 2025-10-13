Barca's Olmo a doubt for Clasico after calf injury

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo is a doubt for the upcoming La Liga Clasico match against Real Madrid after being diagnosed with a calf injury on Monday.

"Olmo has a muscle injury in his left calf, without connective tissue involvement," said Barcelona in a statement, not specifying his expected recovery time.

Spanish media reported Olmo could miss around a fortnight, making him a doubt to face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 26.

Olmo was sent home from the Spanish national team camp last week because of the injury.

Barca forward Ferran Torres also left the Spain camp on Monday because of muscular discomfort.

Torres was "diagnosed with muscle overload without any structural injury" said Spain, and he will miss their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria on Tuesday.