Bangladesh begin U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers against Jordan tonight

Bangladesh U-17 women's national football team will kick off their AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup qualifying campaign against hosts Jordan on Monday night.

The match will kick off at 10:00 pm (BST) at the Aqaba Stadium.

The girls in red and green are placed in Group H alongside Jordan and Chinese Taipei.

The top finisher from the group will advance to the finals, set to be held in China next year.

"Whether we qualify or not will depend on the result of the first match. That's why we are all focused on the Jordan match." said Bangladesh U-17 national team’s head coach Saiful Bari Titu at the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

"Our women's team will also play in the finals of the senior and U-20 Asia Cup. Now it's the U-17 team's turn. We are optimistic." Titu added.

The U-17 girls will conclude their group fixtures against Chinese Taipei on Friday.

Bangladesh U-17 squad: Meghla Rani, Shiuly Roy, Arifa Akter, Sauravi Akter, Arpita Biswas (captain), Kranuching Marma, Mamoni Chakma, Umma Kulshum, Alpi Akter, Thuinuye Marma, Fatema Akter, Protima Akter, Puja Chakma, Mosammat Almina, Reya, Momita Khatun, Mishu Rani, Amena Khatun, Purnima Marma, Sauravi Akanda, Resme Akter, Yearzan Begum and Ishita Tripura.