Saturday, October 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Messi-less Argentina down Venezuela in friendly

Argentina shrugged off the absence of Lionel Messi to ease to 1-0 victory over Venezuela in a friendly international in Miami on Friday

Photo: AFP
Update : 11 Oct 2025, 12:22 PM

Argentina shrugged off the absence of Lionel Messi to ease to 1-0 victory over Venezuela in a friendly international in Miami on Friday.

A well-worked 31st-minute goal from Giovani Lo Celso secured the win for the reigning world champions in a match played before just 15,000 fans at the 65,000 capacity Hard Rock Stadium.

Inter Miami star Messi looked on from the stands as the Albiceleste eased to victory without ever being seriously tested by Venezuela.

Argentina forwards Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez looked threatening throughout, while fullback Nahuel Molina also impressed.

Alvarez and Martinez were involved in Argentina's winner, combining deftly to set up Lo Celso, who who beat Venezuela goalkeeper Jose Contreras with a crisp left-footed shot. 

The match is the first of two friendlies Argentina are playing in Florida during the international break.

The world champions will play Puerto Rico in Fort Lauderdale next Tuesday in a game that was moved from Chicago's Soldier Field earlier this week amid an ongoing US government crackdown on immigrants.

Topics:

FootballVenezuelaLionel MessiArgentina FootballArgentina football team
Read More

Balogun equalises as US held 1-1 by Ecuador

Germany cruise, Mbappe on the mark for France in World Cup qualifying

Aubameyang gets four goals and red card as Senegal, Ivory Coast win

Elation and resolve: Shamit's first goal for Bangladesh

Hamza and Co off to Hong Kong for away tie

Saka lights up England's confident friendly win over Wales

Latest News

Sylhet Agricultural University female students face monkey menace

Rizwana: Environment human rights defenders’ protection must be ensured

Asif Nazrul: The nation needs a safe exit from the current state system, not advisers

Tarique: For every girl who dreams, will make the state her partner, not obstacle

Rabeya pinpoints how World Cup campaign gets back on track

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x