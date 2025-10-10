Aubameyang gets four goals and red card as Senegal, Ivory Coast win

Gabon star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored four goals and was sent off in African 2026 World Cup qualifying on Friday, while Senegal and Ivory Coast both moved closer to fourth appearances at the global showpiece.

Africa Cup of Nations holders Ivory Coast triumphed 7-0 away to the Seychelles, having won the first match between them 9-0 in Abidjan two years ago.

Seven different players scored, starting with Nottingham Forest midfielder Ibrahim Sangare on seven minutes and finishing with substitute Franck Kessie in the final minute of regular time.

Seychelles, who are 159 places below Ivory Coast in the world rankings, have conceded 46 goals while losing all nine qualifiers.

Gabon remained one point behind the Ivory Coast in Group F with a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Gambia in Nairobi.

The Gabonese led twice, then trailed before Marseille striker Aubameyang scored two more goals. He was yellow-carded twice in the closing stages, leading to his dismissal on 86 minutes.

Ivory Coast have 23 points and Gabon 22 ahead of the final round next week, when both teams will enjoy home advantage. The Ivorians play Kenya and the Gabonese face Burundi.

Senegal maintained a two-point lead over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Group B after the contenders had contrasting away victories.

Seeking a third straight appearance at the World Cup, Senegal hammered South Sudan 5-0 in Juba, where Crystal Palace striker Ismaila Sarr netted twice.

Veteran two-time African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mane was also among the goals as Senegal turned a 1-0 half-time lead into a decisive victory.

A solitary goal, scored by veteran striker Cedric Bakambu after seven minutes, earned DR Congo a tense 1-0 win in Togo.

Senegal have 21 points and DR Congo 19 ahead of their final fixtures. The Senegalese host Mauritania while the Congolese will be at home to Sudan.

Sudan drew 0-0 with Mauritania in Dar es Salaam, a result that eliminated them from the race for a World Cup place.

Later on Friday, a gripping battle for supremacy in Group C continues with leaders Benin, South Africa, Nigeria, Rwanda and Lesotho all in contention for first place and qualification.

The nine group winners automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup, which the United States, Canada and Mexico will co-host.

The four best-ranked runners-up go into African play-offs which could lead to the continent having a 10th representative at the expanded 48-team tournament.