Hamza arrives in Dhaka ahead of crucial Hong Kong matches

UK-based Bangladeshi midfielder Hamza Choudhury arrived in Dhaka this morning to participate in the national team’s upcoming Asian Cup Qualifiers against Hong Kong, China.

Hamza was greeted with a bouquet of flowers by Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) executive committee member Kamrul Hasan Hilton and several others upon arrival.

The Leicester City star is set to join today’s practice session at the National Stadium in Dhaka.

Javier Cabrera’s Bangladesh will host Hong Kong, China at the same venue on October 9 before travelling for the away tie against the same side, scheduled for October 14.

“I have landed safely. God-willing, we will have a successful camp. On the 9th, we will play Hong Kong, China at the National Stadium. I hope for your support,” Hamza said in a video message.

Hamza has so far played three matches in Bangladesh’s jersey after switching allegiance this year.

Canada-based midfielder Shamit Shome, who made his Bangladesh debut in the last match against Singapore in June, is yet to join the squad. He is expected to arrive tomorrow night and will have only one training session with the squad, which is dealing with injuries.

Winger Mohammad Ibrahim and striker Sumon Reza have already left the camp due to injuries ahead of the crucial Hong Kong matches, after Bangladesh drew one and lost the other in two matches.

The Hong Kong, China team is due to arrive in Dhaka tonight.