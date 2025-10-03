Friday, October 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

FIFA unveils Trionda, the official ball of the 2026 World Cup

The ball, called Trionda, was again designed by German manufacturer Adidas, provider of the official World Cup balls since the 1970 tournament

Photo: FIFA
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 11:27 AM

FIFA has unveiled the official match ball for the 2026 World Cup, combining high-tech refinements and design details celebrating the three co-host countries -- the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The ball, called Trionda, was again designed by German manufacturer Adidas, provider of the official World Cup balls since the 1970 tournament.

"I am delighted and proud to present the Trionda," FIFA president Gianni Infantino as the ball was revealed at an event in New York on Thursday.

The first World Cup organized by three countries, with 48 teams competing, inspired both the name and the design of the ball featuring red, blue and green colors.

Iconography from each host nation -- maple leaves from Canada, the eagle from Mexico and stars from the United States also feature, with a triangle referring to the unity of the three countries.

Less visible are technological advancements that include deep seams designed to produce "optimal in-flight stability" and embossed icons that improve grip in wet or humid conditions.

A motion sensor chip will relay information on the ball's movement, sending data to the video assistant referee (VAR) system.

The unveiling marks another step in the countdown to the North American World Cup, which will be held June 11-July 19 next year.

FIFA has launched its online phased ticket sales procedures, with more than 4.5 million fans from 216 countries and territories entering the presale draw.

The tournament draw will be held in Washington on December 5.

Topics:

FootballFIFAAdidasFIFA World Cup
Read More

Lille goalkeeper saves three penalties in Europa League win

Barcelona's Camp Nou return delayed again

Flick: Barca must defend better to reach PSG level

Vinicius, Rodrygo back in Ancelotti's Brazil squad

PSG stun Barcelona in Champions League, Man City held by Monaco

Slot faces reality check at Liverpool as problems mount

Latest News

Bangladesh slams Israeli interception of Global Sumud Flotilla

Lille goalkeeper saves three penalties in Europa League win

Protests worldwide condemn Israeli interception of Gaza flotilla

Getting pro-active with earthquake preparedness

We must remain prepared to address food insecurity

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x