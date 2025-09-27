Saturday, September 27, 2025

Mohammedan, Abahani, Kings drop points in opening league fixtures

Reigning champions Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, along with former champions Abahani Limited and Bashundhara Kings, all dropped points in their respective opening fixtures of the 2025–26 Bangladesh Football League

An action from the match between Mohammedan and Fortis. Photo: BFF
Update : 27 Sep 2025, 07:51 PM

Reigning champions Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, along with former champions Abahani Limited and Bashundhara Kings, all dropped points in their respective opening fixtures of the 2025–26 Bangladesh Football League, formerly known as the Bangladesh Premier League.

Mohammedan suffered a 2-0 defeat against Fortis FC Limited at the Bashundhara Kings Arena on Saturday, thanks to a second-half brace from Gambian forward Pa Omar Babou.
Omar scored in the 61st and 79th minutes to seal a convincing victory for Fortis.

Bashundhara Kings also dropped valuable points against PWD Sports Club, despite taking a 2-0 lead at halftime in their match held at Shaheed Barkat Stadium in Gazipur on the same day.
Brazilian striker Dorielton Gomez and winger Faysal Ahmed Fahim gave the Kings an early cushion, but Uzbek forward Akobir Turaev (penalty) and Arman Faysal scored one goal each to stage a brilliant second-half comeback for PWD.

On Friday, Abahani were held to a goalless draw against a 10-man Rahmatganj Muslim Friends Society in their opening fixture at Birshreshtha Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
Rahmatganj’s Arafat was shown a straight red card in the 39th minute for unsporting behavior.

Topics:

FootballAbahani LimitedMohammedan Sporting Club LimitedBangladesh Premier League FootballBashundhara Kings
