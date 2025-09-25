Bangladesh storm into SAFF U-17 final with a quickfire win over Pakistan

Bangladesh booked their place in the SAFF U-17 Championship final defeating Pakistan 2-0 in Thursday’s first semi-final at Colombo Racecourse Ground.

The defending finalists struck twice in the space of a minute in the first half to seize control of the match. Nazmul Huda Faisal opened the scoring before Apu Rahman doubled the lead moments later.

This sudden, overwhelming flurry of goals in the opening minutes effectively decided the contest, leaving Pakistan with a steep mountain to climb for the remainder of the game.

Bangladesh, who advanced to the last four as group champions, began aggressively and capitalised on a costly blunder from Pakistan goalkeeper Samar Razzak in just the third minute.

Razzak’s poor throw gifted possession to Apu whose misdirected pass ricocheted off a defender and fell to Faisal. With the keeper stranded, Faisal slotted into an empty net.

The momentum carried forward immediately, as Apu made amends with a sharp strike that pierced through two defenders and slipped past the diving Razzak to make it 2-0.

In the second half, Bangladesh focused on maintaining their lead, while Pakistan failed to stage a comeback. The win brings Bangladesh within touching distance of their first-ever title in this age category.

They will face the winner of the second semi-final between India and Nepal in Saturday’s final.