Messi double propels Miami in 4-0 MLS win over NY City

The Argentine superstar is leading MLS scoring list with 24 goals from 23 matches

Update : 25 Sep 2025, 04:38 PM

Lionel Messi scored two goals and assisted on another as Inter Miami thumped New York City FC 4-0 on Wednesday to clinch an MLS Cup playoff berth.

Another classic performance from Messi propelled the Argentine superstar to the solo lead on Major League Soccer's scoring list, taking him to 24 goals in 23 matches played -- two more than LAFC's Denis Bouanga.

Luis Suarez converted a penalty for Inter as he returned from a three-game ban for spitting on a Seattle staff member after Inter's loss to the Sounders in the Leagues Cup final.

Baltazar Rodriguez also scored for Miami as they secured a playoff spot in convincing style.

Inter were clinging to a 1-0 lead at rainy City Field -- home of Major League Baseball's New York Mets -- when Messi delivered a vintage goal in the 74th minute.

Put through by Sergio Busquets, Messi powered into the box, eluding one defender and neatly chipping a shot over Matt Freese as the New York goalkeeper dived at his feet.

After Suarez made it 3-0 from the spot, Messi struck again in the 86th with a precise angled shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Inter were being outplayed early on in the awkward confines of the converted baseball field, but they seized the lead in the 43rd minute through Rodriguez. 

Bousqets fed Messi, whose crisp through ball found the charging Rodriguez. The 22-year-old Argentine raced into the box and confidently slotted a low ball past Freese.

Until then the best chances belonged to New York.

Thiago Martins forced a save from Oscar Ustari with a header in the 21st minute.

One minute later NYCFC were denied again when Aiden O'Neill's long-range shot was blocked and in the 29th minute Nicolas Fernandez hit the right post.

Ten minutes on Freese denied Messi, but eventually Miami made New York pay for their inability to finish.

Miami are in third place in the Eastern Conference, five points behind East leaders Philadelphia with two games in hand and still in with a chance to claim the Supporters' Shield awarded to the team with the best overall regular-season record.

Messi, who will play the MLS Cup Playoffs for the second time, has three consecutive matches with at least one goal and one assist and has stamped himself a candidate for the 2025 Most Valuable Player award.

 

