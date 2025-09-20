Saturday, September 20, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Germany World Cup winner Boateng announces retirement

Former Germany defender Jerome Boateng, who won the World Cup in 2014, formally announced his retirement from the game on Friday

Update : 20 Sep 2025, 11:45 AM

Former Germany defender Jerome Boateng, who won the World Cup in 2014, formally announced his retirement from the game on Friday. 

The 37-year-old centre-back uploaded a minute-long clip to his social media channels on Friday, bidding farewell from the game. 

"I played for a long time, for big clubs, for my country. I learned, won, lost, and grew through it all," Boateng said in a clip uploaded to Instagram which included highlights from his career. 

"Football has given me a lot, now it's time to move on. Not because I have to, but because I'm ready.

"I'm grateful to the teams, the fans, the people who supported me. And above all, my family, my children. They've always been there for me."

The defender played 76 times for Germany, scoring once. 

Boateng won two Champions League titles with Bayern Munich, in 2013 and 2020, as well as nine Bundesliga crowns. 

Born in Berlin, Boateng came through the Hertha Berlin academy alongside his half brother Kevin-Prince, who is one year his senior. 

After brief spells at Hamburg and Manchester City, Jerome Boateng moved to Bayern. 

Since leaving Bayern in 2021, Boateng bounced around clubs in several countries, playing for Lyon in France, Salernitana in Italy and LASK in Austria. 

He terminated his contract with LASK in mid-August. 

Late in his career, Boateng was dogged by a trial relating to domestic violence allegations alleged by his ex-wife. 

After a review process, he received a warning and a suspended fine.

Topics:

FootballGermany FootballGermany football teamFIFA World CupJerome Boateng
Read More

Court seizes assets of Maradona's lawyer, sisters in fraud case

Barcelona beat Newcastle, Man City see off Napoli in Champions League

Salah-led Liverpool stay perfect, Haaland-inspired Man City landslide derby

Thomas Muller nets hat trick on 36th birthday in historic win

Kane hits brace as Bayern thump Hamburg again

Messi misses penalty as Miami lose 3-0 to Charlotte

Latest News

Lifeguard services at Cox’s Bazar beach to shut down due to fund crisis

4 of a family burnt in Jatrabari AC blast

Trump signs order creating million-dollar gold residency card

US: Bangladesh to make all procurements for natural resource extraction fully transparent

Trump claims his negative media coverage is illegal

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x