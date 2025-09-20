Germany World Cup winner Boateng announces retirement

Former Germany defender Jerome Boateng, who won the World Cup in 2014, formally announced his retirement from the game on Friday.

The 37-year-old centre-back uploaded a minute-long clip to his social media channels on Friday, bidding farewell from the game.

"I played for a long time, for big clubs, for my country. I learned, won, lost, and grew through it all," Boateng said in a clip uploaded to Instagram which included highlights from his career.

"Football has given me a lot, now it's time to move on. Not because I have to, but because I'm ready.

"I'm grateful to the teams, the fans, the people who supported me. And above all, my family, my children. They've always been there for me."

The defender played 76 times for Germany, scoring once.

Boateng won two Champions League titles with Bayern Munich, in 2013 and 2020, as well as nine Bundesliga crowns.

Born in Berlin, Boateng came through the Hertha Berlin academy alongside his half brother Kevin-Prince, who is one year his senior.

After brief spells at Hamburg and Manchester City, Jerome Boateng moved to Bayern.

Since leaving Bayern in 2021, Boateng bounced around clubs in several countries, playing for Lyon in France, Salernitana in Italy and LASK in Austria.

He terminated his contract with LASK in mid-August.

Late in his career, Boateng was dogged by a trial relating to domestic violence allegations alleged by his ex-wife.

After a review process, he received a warning and a suspended fine.