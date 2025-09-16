Same old makeshift grounds for the new season kick-Off?

Although it is called a professional football league, doubts remain over how much professionalism it truly embodies. Just looking at the fields makes it clear. Except for Bashundhara Kings, no other team has its own stadium where matches can be played professionally.

As a result, every season, venues from districts outside Dhaka have to be borrowed. But are these venues always suitable? At the start of the season, matches often take place on uneven or substandard fields. This year, the new season begins on September 19 with the Challenge Cup, raising the same question as always: are the stadiums’ fields up to standard, or will they once again be makeshift?

Even though Bangladesh’s clubs have been playing under the banner of professionalism since 2007, most remain in the same state as before. Currently, apart from Abahani, Kings, Police, Rahmatganj, Brothers Union, and Fortis, most clubs do not have their own grounds. And even when a ground exists, it is not always properly maintained. Traditional powerhouse Mohammedan, for instance, practices in different locations like a nomad.

This season, the National Stadium in Dhaka will not host league matches as it is reserved for international fixtures. Instead, the ten league teams will play across five venues, each shared by two clubs: Bashundhara Kings Arena will host Bashundhara Kings and Fortis; Gazipur will host Police and PWD; Munshiganj will host Rahmatganj and Brothers Union; Manikganj will host Arambagh and Fakirerpool; and Comilla will host Abahani and Mohammedan. Manikganj is a new addition.

These outside-Dhaka venues host various sports throughout the year. Often, cricket is played before the league, requiring time to remove the pitch and make it suitable for football — a process that tends to be slow. Consequently, the quality of the pitches rarely meets the standards expected of a professional league from the start, and concerns have already been raised this season.

However, raising questions alone is not enough. Participating in a professional league also carries responsibilities for the clubs themselves. Maintaining the fields should be primarily their duty. But citing financial constraints, many clubs rely on the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF). Yet, until now, BFF has not even formed a grounds committee.

Proper maintenance of all outside-Dhaka venues is challenging, and often local football associations end up providing key support. Even after 18 years of the professional era, there is still no ideal standard pitch, and the responsibility continues to be shifted to BFF.

On this matter, Mohammedan Sporting manager Imtiaz Ahmed Naqib remarked: “Forming the team is already challenging, and maintaining the venue is difficult too. Still, we are trying. BFF should play a leading role in this.”

Abahani Limited coach Maruful Haque added: “Everyone should adhere to professional standards. Without good fields, good football cannot be expected. BFF should strictly enforce rules to ensure venues are properly maintained before matches. Every season, the first few rounds are played on inadequate pitches, and only after discussions do they improve. Since there is still time, rules should be followed from the start.”

Deputy Chairman of the Professional League Committee, Zakir Hossain, defended the federation’s role: “We have sent strict letters to clubs to maintain their fields so that games can be played properly. We will assist where necessary, and match commissioners and others will check whether pitches are up to standard.”

Yet, many officials from BFF or the league committee rarely visit venues outside Dhaka, relying heavily on staff and local personnel. A club official noted: “If BFF or league committee officials regularly watched matches outside Dhaka, they would have more opportunities to address pitch problems. But many simply do not.”