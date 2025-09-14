Sunday, September 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Thomas Muller nets hat trick on 36th birthday in historic win

Thomas Muller marked his 36th birthday with a hat trick, while 17-year-old Seymour Reid became the youngest player in Vancouver Whitecaps history to score in a regular-season match

Muller can't stop scoring. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 02:41 PM

Thomas Muller marked his 36th birthday with a hat trick, while 17-year-old Seymour Reid became the youngest player in Vancouver Whitecaps history to score in a regular-season match, as the Whitecaps thrashed the Philadelphia Union 7-0 on Saturday to secure a playoff berth.

With the victory, Vancouver (15-6-7) became only the seventh team in MLS history to win a regular-season game by a seven-goal margin, setting a new club record. Philadelphia (17-7-6), who entered the match atop the league standings, were stunned by four first-half goals—the first time in club history the Whitecaps scored four before halftime.

In just his third MLS appearance, Muller converted two first-half penalties and added a second-half header. He also provided his first MLS assist, setting up Emmanuel Sabbi for a goal from the top of the box. Sabbi scored twice in total, while Mathias Laborda and Rayan Elloumi also found the net.

Goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made two saves to record his MLS-leading 12th clean sheet of the season. Vancouver played without star forward Brian White, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Müller joined the Whitecaps last month after 17 successful seasons with Bayern Munich.

Topics:

FootballMLSThomas Muller
Read More

Kane hits brace as Bayern thump Hamburg again

Messi misses penalty as Miami lose 3-0 to Charlotte

Last-gasp Juve beat Inter in 4-3 thriller

Mbappe shines as 10-man Real Madrid defeat Real Sociedad

Flick blasts Spain over Yamal injury issue

Early setback for Real Madrid as Rudiger out for three months

Latest News

Govt considers shorter terms for lifers, release of elderly inmates

Home adviser: Ducsu, Jucsu polls held peacefully with full law enforcement support

Nodes Digital secures €40,000 to drive climate-smart farming in Bangladesh

Cucsu nomination paper distribution begins

Globe Biotech’s Bangavax receives US patent, a first for Bangladesh’s pharma industry

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x