Saturday, September 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Mohammedan, Kings drawn in same Federation Cup group

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited and Bashundhara Kings were placed in the same group during the draw for the Federation Cup 2025-26

Federation Cup 2025-26 draw takes place at the BFF House on Saturday. Photo: BFF
Update : 13 Sep 2025, 07:55 PM

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited and Bashundhara Kings were placed in the same group during the draw for the Federation Cup 2025-26, held at the BFF House on Saturday.

The 10 top-flight clubs have been split into two groups and will compete in the tournament scheduled to begin on 23rd September.

Mohammedan and Kings were drawn in Group B alongside Fortis FC, Police FC, and newly-promoted Arambagh KS.

Kings are the defending champions, having won the last edition’s trophy by beating Abahani Limited in the final.

Abahani were drawn in Group A with Rahmatganj MFS, Brothers Union, Fakirerpool YMC, and newly-promoted PWD Sports Club.

Mohammedan are the reigning Bangladesh Premier League champions, while Abahani finished second.

The best players and coach of the last Premier League season were also awarded trophies on Saturday at the same venue.

Mohammedan’s Souleymane Diabate was named Best Player, while his teammate Samuel Boateng received the Top Scorer award. Their coach, Alfaz Ahmed, was recognized as Best Coach of the 2024-25 season.

Abahani’s Mitul Marma was adjudged Best Goalkeeper.

The Fair Play award went to Police FC.

PWD’s Minhazul Karim Swadhin was also honored as the Top Scorer of the second-tier Championship League.

Federation Cup 2025-26 Draw

Group A: Abahani, Rahmatganj, Brothers Union, Fakirerpool, PWD

Group B: Mohammedan, Bashundhara Kings, Fortis, Police, Arambagh

Topics:

Bangladesh FootballAbahani LimitedMohammedan Sporting Club LimitedBashundhara KingsFederation Cup Football
Read More

Footballers return home from Kathmandu on special flight

Bangladesh footballers in Nepal remain in hotel as army patrols

Bangladesh end U23 Asian Cup qualifiers with crushing win against Singapore

Bangladesh footballers stuck in Kathmandu as flight halted by protests

Bangladesh play goalless draw with Nepal in 1st friendly

Bangladesh face Nepal without Hamza, Shamit as Hong Kong qualifier nears

Latest News

Akram tells Pakistan, India to forget noise and 'enjoy' Asia Cup clash

Farida warns of indiscriminate use of antibiotics in livestock

Chinese Embassy introduces new visa application guidelines

Additional IGP Rezaul Karim joins as ATU chief

11 sent to jail over flash procession at Banglamotor

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x