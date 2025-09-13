Mohammedan, Kings drawn in same Federation Cup group

Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited and Bashundhara Kings were placed in the same group during the draw for the Federation Cup 2025-26, held at the BFF House on Saturday.

The 10 top-flight clubs have been split into two groups and will compete in the tournament scheduled to begin on 23rd September.

Mohammedan and Kings were drawn in Group B alongside Fortis FC, Police FC, and newly-promoted Arambagh KS.

Kings are the defending champions, having won the last edition’s trophy by beating Abahani Limited in the final.

Abahani were drawn in Group A with Rahmatganj MFS, Brothers Union, Fakirerpool YMC, and newly-promoted PWD Sports Club.

Mohammedan are the reigning Bangladesh Premier League champions, while Abahani finished second.

The best players and coach of the last Premier League season were also awarded trophies on Saturday at the same venue.

Mohammedan’s Souleymane Diabate was named Best Player, while his teammate Samuel Boateng received the Top Scorer award. Their coach, Alfaz Ahmed, was recognized as Best Coach of the 2024-25 season.

Abahani’s Mitul Marma was adjudged Best Goalkeeper.

The Fair Play award went to Police FC.

PWD’s Minhazul Karim Swadhin was also honored as the Top Scorer of the second-tier Championship League.

Federation Cup 2025-26 Draw

Group A: Abahani, Rahmatganj, Brothers Union, Fakirerpool, PWD

Group B: Mohammedan, Bashundhara Kings, Fortis, Police, Arambagh