Early setback for Real Madrid as Rudiger out for three months

Real Madrid have suffered a significant blow as veteran defender Antonio Rudiger sustained a major muscle injury.

The German international is expected to be out of action for up to three months.

Los Blancos are in San Sebastián to face Real Sociedad on Saturday, and manager Xabi Alonso received the bad news just a few hours before the match.

Spanish sports outlet Diario AS reported that in the final training session on Friday afternoon, Rudiger suffered a muscle injury which the club’s physicians identified as affecting “the rectus femoris muscle of his left leg.” Club sources indicated he will be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks.

The club later confirmed the news with a brief official statement: “Following tests conducted on Toni Rudiger by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left leg. Awaiting further developments.”

The worst-case scenario for Rudiger will be a serious headache for manager Xabi Alonso, as Rudiger is set to miss a number of crucial fixtures including the Madrid Derby and El Clasico, along with important Champions League encounters against heavyweights such as Juventus and Liverpool.

His absence will also be felt in league matches against tough teams like Villarreal, Valencia, Rayo Vallecano, and Celta Vigo.

Rudiger’s injury comes at a pivotal stage of the season, with Real Madrid on a mission to reclaim both the La Liga and Champions League titles.