Barca's Camp Nou not ready to host Valencia game amid rebuild

Barcelona will use the tiny Johan Cruyff stadium at their training ground to host Valencia in La Liga on Sunday, with the Spotify Camp Nou not yet licensed to reopen amid a rebuild

Camp Nou. Photo: Barca official website
Update : 09 Sep 2025, 11:19 PM

Barcelona will use the tiny Johan Cruyff stadium at their training ground to host Valencia in La Liga on Sunday, with the Spotify Camp Nou not yet licensed to reopen amid a rebuild.

The Spanish champions had hoped to play before a reduced crowd at their Camp Nou home, as construction continues, but have not acquired the correct permits to do so.

"The club is working intensively to obtain the necessary administrative permits to open Spotify Camp Nou in the coming weeks," said the club in a statement.

"Barcelona thanks its members, fans, and supporters for their understanding and support during such a complex and exciting process as the return to the new Spotify Camp Nou."

The Johan Cruyff stadium, where Barca's women's team regularly plays, holds around 6,000 spectators.

Barcelona closed the Camp Nou for building work at the end of the 2022/23 season, aiming to partially reopen the stadium in November 2024.

They played their home matches at the Olympic stadium on the city's Montjuic hill until the end of last season, as the return date was repeatedly pushed back because of delays in construction and problems obtaining licenses.

A concert from American Rapper Post Malone on Friday at the Olympic stadium means Barcelona cannot return there this weekend.

Barcelona are estimated to be paying 1.5 billion euros ($1.75 billion) for the Camp Nou rebuild, which is due to be completed in 2026.

Topics:

FootballLa LigaFC BarcelonaSpanish La LigaCamp Nou
