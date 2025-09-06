Bangladesh play goalless draw with Nepal in 1st friendly

Bangladesh played out a goalless draw against hosts Nepal in the first FIFA friendly on Saturday at Kathmandu’s Dasharath Stadium, which was suspended by the AFC.

The venue returned to hosting men’s international matches after 22 months.

Early last year, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) declared it unfit for AFC or FIFA tournaments due to not meeting international standards on safety issues.

According to local media reports, the AFC raised concerns over multiple areas, including the floodlight system, the ground’s drainage, and the entrances and exits of the stadium.

It was seen on the latest match day that the pitch too was troublesome.

Players slipped on the ground on some occasions. They tried not to take risks.

No side managed to create the best of the chances throughout the match.

The visitors threatened the hosts' defense in the 10th minute, as Topu Barman’s header on a Jamal Bhuiyan corner was blocked by Nepalese keeper Kiron Kumar Limbu.

The rebound was collected by Rakib Hossain, who passed it to Mohammad Ridoy. Ridoy fed Sumon Reza inside the six-yard box, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Sumon, who returned to the starting eleven after almost two years, had a half-chance before the break as his shot following a long throw-in flew over the bar.

In the 76th minute, substitute defender Taj Uddin’s fiery attempt from outside the box went straight to the goalkeeper.

Bangladesh’s head coach Javier Cabrera had to start without almost half of the players from the last match against Singapore held in June at home. Among them, Hamza Choudhury and Shamit Shome were the most notable.

Sujon Hossain made his international debut in goal in the absence of injured goalkeeper Mitul Marma and didn’t have to do much during the match.

Bangladesh will face Nepal in the second friendly at the same ground on Tuesday.

The two friendly matches are part of Bangladesh’s preparation for next month’s AFC Asian Cup qualifying match against Hong Kong.