Isak edges closer to Liverpool move after Newcastle sign Woltemade

Alexander Isak's move to Liverpool moved a step closer on Saturday after Newcastle United signed German international striker Nick Woltemade for a club record fee reported to be worth up to £69 million ($93 million).

The two-times capped Woltemade, 23, signed "a long term deal" Newcastle said in a statement and his fee outstrips the £63 million the Magpies paid La Liga side Real Sociedad for Isak three years ago.

Isak, 25, has been targeted by Liverpool and the Premier League champions are ready to make an improved offer for the Sweden striker after their initial £110 million bid was rejected.

Woltemade, who is Newcastle's fifth signing since the end of last season, said it was a seismic change for him but the giant striker -- he is 6 feet 6 inches (1.98 metres) -- was looking forward to it.

"From the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me," said Woltemade, who scored 17 goals in 33 matches across all competitions last term.

"It's a big step in my life to leave Germany but everybody has welcomed me so well and it already feels like family.

"I have a really good feeling from speaking to the head coach that this is the right place for me to find my best level.

"I know the stadium from watching games on television -- it looks amazing and I know the atmosphere is crazy."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who has had a frustrating time in the transfer market, said Woltemade, who was top scorer with six goals at this summer's Under-21 European Championships, was an ideal fit.

"He fits the profile for exactly what we have been looking to add to our attacking options," said Howe.

"He's strong in a lot of areas -- he has great technical ability and has proven himself to be a real threat in one of Europe's top leagues -- but he's also still at an age where he has plenty of room to develop and grow here.

"Nick is a great character too."

Isak, whose goals fired Newcastle to Champions League qualification and League Cup victory last season, has been training on his own since making clear his desire to move to Anfield.

Howe had hinted for the first time on Friday he might reluctantly be open to allowing Isak to leave, because of the impact a sale would have on Newcastle's profit and sustainability calculations.

Newcastle were forced to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh last year in order to avoid a points deduction, and a sizeable return on their investment in Isak would ease any Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR) concerns.