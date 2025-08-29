Friday, August 29, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Arsenal optimistic about Havertz return after knee surgery

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has had a knee operation, but the Premier League giants are upbeat about the Germany international's prospects of a swift recovery

Kai Havertz Photo: AFP
Update : 29 Aug 2025, 02:39 PM

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has had a knee operation, but the Premier League giants are upbeat about the Germany international's prospects of a swift recovery.

Havertz, 26, missed Arsenal's 5-0 thrashing of Leeds at the Emirates last Saturday with an injury he sustained following the Gunners' opening-weekend victory at Manchester United.

He has now undergone what Arsenal said Thursday was a "minor surgical procedure", with the north London club understood to believe Havertz will be missing for weeks rather than months.

"Further to sustaining a knee injury after our recent game against Manchester United on 17 August, subsequent assessments and specialist reviews with Kai confirmed that surgery would be required," said an Arsenal statement.

"Today, Kai underwent a successful minor surgical procedure. He will shortly begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with everyone fully focused on supporting Kai to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible."

Havertz's injury came shortly before Arsenal scuppered Eberechi Eze's proposed move to arch-rivals Tottenham by signing the England international from Crystal Palace for an initial fee of some £60 million ($81 million).

Eze was presented to the Emirates crowd before Arsenal's victory over Leeds and is set to make his debut against Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, with the Gunners desperate to end their 22-year wait for an English top-flight title.

As well as being without Havertz for the trip to Merseyside, manager Mikel Arteta is also unable to select Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard after they sustained hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively, against Leeds.

Christian Norgaard and Ben White are also doubtful while Gabriel Jesus remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Topics:

FootballEnglish Premier LeagueKai HavertzArsenal FC
