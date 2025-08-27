Liverpool face Isak dilemma ahead of Arsenal visit to Anfield

Liverpool and Arsenal have combined to spend nearly £550 million ($742 million) in a transfer arms race, yet the future of Newcastle forward Alexander Isak still hangs over Sunday's showdown between the Premier League title rivals.

Defending champions Liverpool are Isak's preferred destination should the Swede manage to engineer an exit from Tyneside before Monday's transfer deadline.

Yet, the early season showings of Arne Slot's men have raised doubts over whether Liverpool should allocate more major funds to retooling their attack or invest in a defence that has proved porous so far this season.

Newcastle are reportedly holding out for £150 million for Isak, who has publicly declared his desire to leave and is yet to feature this season.

The Reds have already committed to a £100 million fee on German midfielder Florian Wirtz, that could rise to a British transfer record £116 million, plus £69 million for French forward Hugo Ekitike.

While Wirtz has so far underwhelmed, Ekitike has three goals in as many games in the Premier League and Community Shield.

Liverpool have needed late drama to win both their opening two Premier League games in wild, high-scoring encounters to beat Bournemouth 4-2 and Newcastle 3-2.

Sixteen-year-old Rio Ngumoha was their unlikely hero at a fiery St. James' Park on Monday, with Newcastle fighting to the finish, fuelled by their anger of Liverpool's pursuit of Isak.

Federico Chiesa also made a match-winning contribution for Liverpool after coming off the bench against Bournemouth.

Slot has said he is satisfied with his attacking options despite the sales of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez and the tragic loss of Diogo Jota, who died last month in a car accident.

"I am happy with the squad but if we think there is a player who can really make us better then this club has always shown they can bring them in," said Slot.

"But it needs to be everything we want: right transfer fee, right position and the player wants to come to us.

"I don't think (it will be a busy end to the summer transfer window) because (that would mean) I would be unhappy with the squad."

Liverpool have also splashed out on new full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong and talented 18-year-old Italian centre-back Giovanni Leoni.

But many believe they need more defensive recruits before the end of the window.

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai had to deputise at right-back against Newcastle, while Ibrahima Konate's uncertainty over his future has told in a poor start to the campaign.

"He is not at the races at all," said former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. “I absolutely shudder to think where Liverpool would be without Virgil van Dijk."

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has been targeted as a potential partner for Van Dijk in central defence.

Arsenal bank on Gyokeres

Despite spending slightly more than Arsenal on new arrivals, Liverpool's net spend is drastically smaller after raising over £200 million in sales.

The Gunners resisted the temptation to splash out on Isak to solve their need for a clinical striker, instead spreading their £250 million spend over seven new signings.

Viktor Gyokeres is instead the man signed to get the goals to fire Arsenal to a first title since 2004 after finishing second for the past three seasons.

The Swede scored twice in Saturday's 5-0 thrashing of Leeds.

Eberechi Eze was paraded to a hero's reception at the Emirates before that match after turning his back of a move to north London rivals Tottenham.

Martin Zubimendi has added more steel to Mikel Arteta's midfield, while Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Christian Norgaard add extra depth across the squad.

"We've learned the lesson from last season and the squad that you need right now," said Arteta.

"That is why we acted in the market the way that we have done because you have so many games, anything can happen."

Crucially Arsenal are building on solid foundations.

Arteta's men have had the best defence in the Premier League for the past two campaigns and, in stark contrast to Liverpool, have won their first two games without conceding a goal.