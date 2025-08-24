Arteta backs Eze to create magic moments at Arsenal

New recruit Eberechi Eze will create "magic moments" and take Arsenal to a different level, according to Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

Eze was presented to the Emirates crowd shortly before Arsenal's 5-0 thrashing of Leeds that took the north London club to the top of the Premier League table early in the season.

The England international has signed a four-year contract in a deal that could be worth up to £68 million ($92 million) after Arsenal scuppered his proposed move to their arch north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old did not arrive in time to face Leeds, but with both Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard sustaining injuries in Arsenal’s second win in as many matches, Eze could be handed his Gunners debut against reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday.

"He (Eze) has the capacity to create these magic moments," said Arteta.

"He can do it from different positions, different situations. He’s got that flair and he’s got that charisma about him that is very contagious.

"It shows how much we want to take this club to a different level. His talent is unquestionable. He’s experienced in this league. The personality is unbelievable.

"He can play different positions. We know he can play as an attacking midfielder, right or left. He doesn’t care. And you can tell that what happened on that pitch (before the game) meant the world to him so I am delighted to have him."

Eze becomes Arsenal's seventh signing of a summer transfer window where they have now spent some £250 million following the arrivals of Viktor Gyokeres, Cristhian Mosquera, Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke.

- 'More equipped' -

Arsenal have finished second in the Premier League for each of the past three seasons and last won a trophy five years ago.

But Eze's signing is a further indication of their determination to end a 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

His return to boyhood club Arsenal comes with Eze assured of a place in Crystal Palace history after scoring the winning goal in the Eagles' FA Cup final victory against Manchester City in May to secure the south London club's first major trophy.

Saka and Odegaard sustained hamstring and shoulder injuries respectively against Leeds.

Saka missed three-and-a-half months of last season after surgery on his right hamstring –- on Saturday he injured his left hamstring –- while club captain Odegaard was also absent for 12 matches with an ankle problem as injuries derailed Arsenal’s quest for silverware.

The duo will undergo scans on Sunday to discover the extent of their latest setbacks, with Arteta adding: "You just have to see the amount of minutes that the team played in 2023/24. You could name the starting XI.

"Last year, it was a bit different because of the amount of injuries we had and the start to this season has not been great in that sense.

"But we are much more equipped, without a doubt – and that’s necessary. If you want to compete at this level and be very dominant, there is not any other option."