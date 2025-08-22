Friday, August 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Amorim: United outcasts could return

Garnacho, Antony, Sancho and Malacia have been made to train away from the United first-team squad

Update : 22 Aug 2025, 08:44 PM

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said on Friday a series of outcasts from his squad could be handed a "new life" at Old Trafford if they do not secure a move before the transfer window closes.

Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have been made to train away from the United first-team squad.

Interest in the quartet has not progressed due to United's valuations and Amorim hinted they could feature in his future plans if they remain at the club beyond the September 1 transfer deadline.

Garnacho has been strongly linked with a move to Chelsea, while Real Betis are keen on bringing back Antony after his successful loan spell last season.

Interest in Sancho is complicated by the winger's reported £350,000-a-week ($470,000) wages.

"I know that it's not a good thing to have players in this situation, but it's clear they want to play in a different club," Amorim said on Friday.

"So, we try to arrange everything for both parts to be happy, I have to try to have the training with the guys that I think are going to be the future.

"Then the other guys are training and preparing for the next chapter.

"When the window is closed, it's a different history. When the window is closed, we have to receive the players and then a new life. Anything can happen."

Despite a positive performance, United's Premier League season got off to a losing start in a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir was at fault for the only goal, scored by Riccardo Calafiori.

Amorim left out Andre Onana after a hamstring injury meant the Cameroonian missed the majority of pre-season.

Onana is expected to come back into the side for Sunday's visit to Fulham, but Amorim refused to confirm that change.

"Onana is ready to play like last week, so we will see in the game who is going to be the goalkeeper," added the Portuguese coach.

 

Topics:

Manchester UnitedRuben Amorim
Read More

Maguire feels it will be 'silly' to leave Man Utd now

Arsenal battle to beat Man Utd, world champions Chelsea held by Palace

Arsenal’s title bid starts at new-look Man Utd

Leverkusen weather storm in Ten Hag opener

Amorim: Obsessed Sesko will star for Man Utd

Arsenal face Man Utd as Liverpool open Premier League season

Latest News

Rizvi: People don’t understand PR system

Nurul, Saif return as Bangladesh announce Asia Cup squad

Somoy TV news crew attacked in Bhola

KDB leads Napoli's Serie A title defence as Lukaku injury causes concern

Breetzke, Ngidi star as South Africa crush Australia to win ODI series

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x