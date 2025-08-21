Shearer accuses Isak of pouring 'flames on fire' of Newcastle row

Newcastle great Alan Shearer has accused wantaway striker Alexander Isak of pouring "flames on the fire" of his row with the Magpies by accusing the club of breaking promises.

The Sweden international, who was the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League last season, has not featured for Newcastle in pre-season or their opening game of the campaign, a goalless draw away at Aston Villa last Saturday.

Liverpool have reportedly had a £110 million bid ($149 million) rejected for the 25-year-old, with Newcastle holding out for a British transfer record fee of up to £150 million.

Isak released a statement on Tuesday after deciding not to appear at the Professional Footballers' Association awards event despite being selected in the Premier League 2024/25 team of the year.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time," said Isak, with the 25-year-old adding: "When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue."

But former Newcastle captain and manager Shearer, speaking to Betfair, labelled the current situation an "absolute mess" as he accused Isak's agent, Vlado Lemic, of failing his client.

"If I was him, I'd get his agent in a room and sack him on the spot immediately, because he is meant to be giving him the advice to sign that six-year deal and there's no get out clause," Shearer said.

"I mean, it's ridiculous. And to take anyone's word in football... it's nonsensical to say that someone said, 'Oh, I'll be able to get out at the end of the season'. Really? I mean, come on."

'Wrong way'

The ex-England striker added: "I've always said there are two sides to every story, but my feelings are exactly the same: he's gone about it in the wrong way.

"I just think even releasing this statement last night has thrown flames onto the fire, which he didn't need to do... It doesn't benefit anyone."

According to reports, Isak had been promised an improved contract only for Newcastle to hold off due to pressures of meeting financial sustainability rules.

Newcastle issued a statement late Tuesday saying while they were saddened by Isak's comments, they could yet welcome him back into the squad.

"No commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer," said the statement.

"We want to keep our best players... Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates."

Isak has scored 62 goals in 109 appearances since joining from Real Sociedad in 2022, including the winner against Liverpool in the League Cup final earlier this year that ended Newcastle's 70-year wait to win a domestic trophy.

Liverpool have already spent around £300 million overhauling a squad that romped to the Premier League title last season.

But they have also recouped over £200 million in sales and are still in the market for attacking options after the departures of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez and tragic death of Diogo Jota.

Any deal is unlikely to be done before the two clubs face off in their next Premier League game on Monday at St James' Park.