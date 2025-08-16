Saturday, August 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Leverkusen weather storm in Ten Hag opener

Leverkusen overcame a 45-minute storm delay to beat 4th-division Grossaspach 4-0 in Ten Hag's opening match as coach Friday

Erik ten Hag
Update : 16 Aug 2025, 02:03 AM

Bayer Leverkusen overcame a 45-minute storm delay to beat fourth-division Grossaspach 4-0 in Erik Ten Hag's opening match as coach Friday.

A hailstorm swept across the pitch in south-western Germany with the match scoreless after 15 minutes, delaying the game by three-quarters of an hour. 

When play resumed with puddles across the field, Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick headed in the opener from an Amine Adli cross to give the visitors the lead after 32 minutes. 

Grossaspach had several chances to equalise, taking advantage of a lack of Leverkusen fluidity in their first competitive game under the former Manchester United mentor. 

Second-half goals from Arthur, Christian Kofane and Alex Grimaldo's penalty allowed the 2024 German Cup winners to overrun their opponents, booking a spot in the second round. 

Ten Hag replaced former Leverkusen mentor Xabi Alonso in the summer.

Later Friday, six-time winners Werder Bremen play away at last season's beaten finalists Arminia Bielefeld.

Topics:

FootballManchester UnitedBayer LeverkusenErik ten HagXabi Alonso
Read More

Coman bids farewell to Bayern ahead of Al Nassr transfer

Guardiola wants to keep Spurs target Savinho

Howe: Liverpool target Isak controls his Newcastle future

Amorim: Obsessed Sesko will star for Man Utd

Arteta hits back at criticism of Arsenal captain Odegaard

Bangladesh U17 girls set foot in Bhutan to defend SAFF title

Latest News

Rybakina rips Sabalenka to book Cincinnati semi with Swiatek

Coman bids farewell to Bayern ahead of Al Nassr transfer

Guardiola wants to keep Spurs target Savinho

Special doa mahfil for Mehreen Chowdhury held in Dhaka

Bethell to become England's youngest captain

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x