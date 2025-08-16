Coman bids farewell to Bayern ahead of Al Nassr transfer

France winger Kingsley Coman said goodbye to teammates at Bayern Munich ahead of a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr Friday.

Coman joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix in the Al Nassr forward line.

German media reported that Bayern received a fee of around 30m euros ($35m).

Coman's contract at the club was set to end in 2027.

The 29-year old took to social media to announce his departure, after a decade at the club.

"This club will always be a part of me and I wish Bayern nothing but continued success in the seasons to come. From the bottom of my heart, thank you," Coman said in a post accompanied by a video montage.

"It's hard to believe that almost 10 years have passed since I made Munich my home aged 19."

Coman arrived in Munich from Juventus in 2015 on a two-year loan, which was made permanent.

Since then, Coman has won nine Bundesliga titles and three German Cups.

In addition, Coman scored the only goal in Bayern's 2020 Champions League final win over former side Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon.

Born in Paris, Coman has played 58 times for France, scoring eight times.

Earlier Friday, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund confirmed the club was in "final discussions" with the Saudi club over a potential transfer.