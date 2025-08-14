Skipper Hamza’s stunner, but Leicester fall in Carabao Cup shootout

Hamza Choudhury, captaining Leicester City for the night, opened the scoring with a spectacular strike in the second half, but the Foxes were ultimately eliminated from the Carabao Cup on Wednesday after a penalty shootout defeat to Huddersfield Town.

The tie finished 2-2 in normal time. Hamza’s brilliant finish into the top corner nine minutes after the restart had Leicester in front, only for Dan Vost to level on the rebound after Jakub Stolarczyk saved Dion Charles’ penalty. Substitute Harry Winks quickly restored the lead with a neat strike from the edge of the box, but Cameron Ashia’s curling effort brought the hosts level again with 14 minutes remaining.

Martí Cifuentes handed first senior starts to youngsters Will Alves and 16-year-old Monga, with fellow academy graduates Stolarczyk, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas, Kasey McAteer, and Choudhury all starting. Louis Page also made an eye-catching debut from the bench.

Both sides had late chances to win it — Page’s shot was kept out by Lee Nicholls, while Jordan Ayew saw a free-kick flash wide — but the match went to penalties. Nicholls proved the hero for the Terriers, saving from Ayew and McAteer to seal Huddersfield’s passage to round two.

Leicester now turn their focus back to the Sky Bet Championship, where they face Preston North End on Saturday aiming to make it two wins from two.