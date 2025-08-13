Thursday, August 14, 2025

Romero replaces Son as Spurs captain

Romero had acted as vice-captain for the last 2 years and started the Europa final win over Man Utd as skipper before Son came off the bench in the 2nd half

Cristian Romero
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 07:47 PM

Cristian Romero has been named as Tottenham Hotspur's new captain after the departure of club legend Son Heung-min.

Son, who had worn the armband for the last two seasons and lifted the Europa League in May as Spurs ended their 17-year wait for a trophy, joined LAFC earlier this month.

Romero had acted as vice-captain for the previous two years and started the Europa League final win over Manchester United as skipper before Son came off the bench in the second half.

The 27-year old Argentine will lead his side out when Tottenham take on European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup Wednesday.

"I had a good conversation with Cuti Romero and he's going to be our captain," new Tottenham manager Thomas Frank told the official club website.

"He was very honoured and very happy about it. It's a big thing and should be to lead this wonderful club out on the pitch, not just for this Super Cup, but also throughout the season.

"I think he has all the right qualities. He leads from his behaviour on the pitch, driving the team forward in every way and outside the pitch he's always pushing the team."

Romero, who joined Spurs from Atalanta four years ago, was part of the Argentina side that won the 2022 World Cup.

