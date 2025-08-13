Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Atletico sign Italy forward Raspadori from Napoli

Other high-profile arrivals to the Metropolitano include Alex Baena from Villarreal, David Hancko from Feyenoord and Johnny Cardoso from Betis

Giacomo Raspadori
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 01:37 PM

Atletico Madrid have signed Italy forward Giacomo Raspadori from Serie A champions Napoli on a five-year contract, the LaLiga club announced Monday.

Raspadori, who also won the Scudetto with Napoli in 2023, has joined for 20m euros ($23.2m), according to Spanish media reports.

The 25-year old scored six goals for Napoli last term in his third season with the club after signing from Sassuolo in 2022.

Atletico, who finished third in LaLiga last season, have made several signings this summer as they bid to launch a title challenge.

Raspadori was part of Italy's Euro 2020-winning squad and has scored nine goals in 40 appearances for the national team.

Other high-profile arrivals to the Metropolitano include winger Alex Baena from Villarreal, David Hancko from Feyenoord and American midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis. 

Topics:

FootballAtletico MadridNapoliItaly football teamLaLiga
Read More

PSG sign Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth for $76.7m

Prescott Futsal Fest 2025 to be held on August 23

Five Premier League talking points

Five talking points as Spain's LaLiga begins

Last Liverpool goal had special meaning for Jota

Frank confident Spurs will be incredibly competitive against PSG

Latest News

‘To attract investments, we must move toward deregulation’

Nepal waives climbing fees for 97 mountain peaks

CA leaves Malaysia for home ending 3-day state visit

Comilla, a 1,700-year-old trading city, losing its region-based business heritage

Japan reaffirms support for Matarbari deep sea port development

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x