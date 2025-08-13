Morata joins Serie A side Como on loan

Spain captain Alvaro Morata has joined Como on loan with an obligation to buy from fellow Serie A side AC Milan, the two clubs announced Tuesday.

The 32-year old spent the final few months of last season on loan at Galatasaray after falling out of favour at San Siro.

Ambitious club Como finished 10th in Serie A last season under coach Cesc Fabregas, in their first top-flight campaign for 21 years.

"Last year, playing against them, I was able to appreciate the team and the project - you can see that there is a lot of ambition," Morata said in a statement.

"I promise the fans and the club that I will give 200% in every training session and every match. I can't wait to wear this shirt."

Morata has won several major trophies in a career that has included spells at Real Madrid, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

He also led Spain to the Euro 2024 title as skipper.

"I've known Alvaro for many years and I've always admired the way he plays and the way he carries himself," said Fabregas.

"He's an intelligent striker who has delivered in the biggest moments and a teammate who lifts everyone around him."

The new Serie A season gets under way next week, with Como kicking off their campaign with a home match against Lazio on August 24.