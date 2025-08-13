PSG coach Enrique wants different profile to Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique Tuesday defended his decision to freeze out Gianluigi Donnarumma ahead of the new season, insisting he needed a goalkeeper with a "different" profile.

Donnarumma appears set to move after PSG signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille, before Enrique left the Italian out of his squad for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham Hotspur.

"These are always difficult decisions to make. I can only speak highly of Donnarumma," the Spaniard told a press conference in Udine.

"'Gigio' is undoubtedly one of the best players in his position. He's an even better person, but we were looking for a different type of goalkeeper.

"My goal is to improve the team. It's my decision, and the club supports me."

Donnarumma played a starring role in the latter stages of last season's Champions League as PSG secured the trophy for the first time with a 5-0 final thrashing of Inter Milan.

Donnarumma - reportedly a target of Manchester United and Chelsea - said he was "disappointed" by his omission.

"From the first day I arrived, I gave everything - on and off the pitch - to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain," the 26-year old said in an Instagram post.

"Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group or contribute to the team's success. I am disappointed and disheartened."

Donnarumma has made 161 appearances for Paris since signing from AC Milan in 2021.

He has won seven major trophies with the European champions, while he also played a big role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph.

"I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done," he added.

"If that doesn't happen, I want you to know that your support and affection mean the world to me."

PSG captain Marquinhos, who has been with the club since 2013, admitted it was hard to see Donnarumma pushed towards the exit door.

"It's always difficult," Marquinhos told reporters.

"In the 12 or 13 years I've been here, I've seen the same thing happen to other important players, who were forced to choose another club at the end of the transfer window and leave.

"Our life is like that, football is like that. As players, all we can do is give our all until the last minute while we're here."

Enrique's men start their Ligue 1 title defence this weekend with a trip to Nantes Sunday.