Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

AFC Challenge League

Mitchell makes debut as Kings win Challenge League play-off

The victory means Bashundhara progress to the group stage of AFC Challenge League scheduled to begin in late October

Cuba Mitchell
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 09:28 AM

Former Sunderland youth player Cuba Mitchell made his debut for Bashundhara Kings in the side’s 1-0 win over Al Karamah in the preliminary round of AFC Challenge League at Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Mitchell came on as substitute in the 65th minute replacing Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto who was another Kings debutant.  

Kings had already went ahead in the game through Emmanuel Sunday’s early goal.

The Nigerian striker found the net in the sixth minute.

It was also debut for Sunday in Kings jersey.

Augusto and Sunday played for Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited last season.

Sunday’s presence was vibrant throughout the game.

The way he collected the ball and finished off the goal was a joy to watch.

Kings’ other new signing Mohammad Ridoy also made his debut in the 59th minute after replacing Sohel Rana in defensive midfield.

Mehedi Hasan Srabon produced a stunning tipping save in the 80th minute as the Syrian side lacked finishing instinct to level.

Mitchell took a corner that found unmarked Rakib Hossain inside the box but the Al Karamah keeper made a diving save to deny his header.

The victory means Bashundhara progress to the group stage of AFC Challenge League scheduled to begin in late October.

Topics:

FootballAbahaniMohammedanBashundhara KingsRakib Hossain
Read More

Atletico sign Italy forward Raspadori from Napoli

PSG sign Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth for $76.7m

Prescott Futsal Fest 2025 to be held on August 23

Five Premier League talking points

Five talking points as Spain's LaLiga begins

Last Liverpool goal had special meaning for Jota

Latest News

‘To attract investments, we must move toward deregulation’

Nepal waives climbing fees for 97 mountain peaks

CA leaves Malaysia for home ending 3-day state visit

Comilla, a 1,700-year-old trading city, losing its region-based business heritage

Japan reaffirms support for Matarbari deep sea port development

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
-->

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x