Mitchell makes debut as Kings win Challenge League play-off

Former Sunderland youth player Cuba Mitchell made his debut for Bashundhara Kings in the side’s 1-0 win over Al Karamah in the preliminary round of AFC Challenge League at Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Mitchell came on as substitute in the 65th minute replacing Brazilian midfielder Raphael Augusto who was another Kings debutant.

Kings had already went ahead in the game through Emmanuel Sunday’s early goal.

The Nigerian striker found the net in the sixth minute.

It was also debut for Sunday in Kings jersey.

Augusto and Sunday played for Abahani Limited and Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited last season.

Sunday’s presence was vibrant throughout the game.

The way he collected the ball and finished off the goal was a joy to watch.

Kings’ other new signing Mohammad Ridoy also made his debut in the 59th minute after replacing Sohel Rana in defensive midfield.

Mehedi Hasan Srabon produced a stunning tipping save in the 80th minute as the Syrian side lacked finishing instinct to level.

Mitchell took a corner that found unmarked Rakib Hossain inside the box but the Al Karamah keeper made a diving save to deny his header.

The victory means Bashundhara progress to the group stage of AFC Challenge League scheduled to begin in late October.