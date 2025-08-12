Abahani lose to Muras, face Challenge League exit

Abahani lost to Muras United by 2-0 in the preliminary stage of AFC Challenge League 2025/26 held at the National Stadium, Dhaka Tuesday.

Atai Dzhumashev netted both goals for Muras to seal the victory for the Kyrgyzstan outfit even after a barren first half.

Malian striker Souleymane Diabate started up front with other new signings Sheikh Morsalin and Al Amin around to sketch Abahani’s new-look forward line.

The visitors bettered possession, but Abahani also tested Muras’s defence on occasions, creating three notable chances in the first half.

Muras forward Oleh Marchuk connected a cross inside the box in the sixth minute, but the effort went wide before Diabate initiated a roar among home fans.

In the 18th minute, Diabate skipped past a defender to run through the left flank, but his attempt from the top of the box flew over the crossbar.

Mitul Marma produced a save to deny Chabel Gomez’s shot four minutes later.

Al Amin and Md Ibrahim came close in the 23rd and 32nd minutes, respectively, with Al Amin’s shot blocked and Md Ibrahim's effort going wide.

The visiting side gained more control of the game after the resumption.

The home fans left broken after Atai Dzhumashev headed a cross to take the lead three minutes into the second half.

Morsalin had a shot in the 72nd minute, but the effort deflected off for a corner.

Any hope for Abahani dented away when Dzhumashev scored again two minutes into the stoppage time. Dzhumashev placed into the near post to seal the victory.

The defeat means Abahani are out of the continental club competition.

Abahani paid the price for not being in competitive action for over two months while Muras have been in the middle of their top-flight league.

Muras’s head coach Sergiy Puchkov also said the same as he planned to score two goals within half an hour but Maruful Haque’s tactics left them on the bay.

“It was difficult game for us especially due to hot weather. The players showed fighting spirit and overcame all difficulties.” said Puchkov.

Abahani’s head coach was content with the first-half performance where his charges executed the plans, dispersing Muras build-ups and attacking on the counter.

“Everything was alright unless we made mistakes in the second half and cost the game. We also lacked depth in the squad to fight back.” said Maruful.

It was the first Challenge League match of Muras, who progressed to the group stage in their debut campaign, while Abahani’s focus now shifted entirely to domestic fixtures.