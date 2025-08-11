Monday, August 11, 2025

Barca look smooth in 5-0 Como thrashing as Ter Stegen buries hatchet

Double strikes from Fermín and Yamal and a 1st-half goal from Raphinha completed the rout in the Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal controls the ball during Sunday's match against Como in the Joan Gamper Trophy at Johan Cruyff Stadium 
Update : 11 Aug 2025, 05:47 AM

Reigning Spanish champions Barcelona completed their pre-season preparations by thrashing Italian side Como 5-0 Sunday in a game which signalled a thawing of relations with goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Barca also gave Marcus Rashford a substitute's appearance two weeks after the England forward joined on loan from Manchester United.

Double strikes from Fermín Lopez and Lamine Yamal and a first-half goal from Brazilian Raphinha completed the rout in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Played at Johan Cruyff Stadium within the team's training complex, while Barca wait for the heavily delayed modernisation of the Camp Nou to be completed, Hansi Flick's team showed fluency as they prepare to begin their LaLiga title defence away to Mallorca Saturday.

Before kickoff Sunday, Ter Stegen gave the traditional captain's speech from the pitch, just days after his dispute with the club over the handling of his back injury broke to the surface. 

"I think it was important to resolve the issue between the club and me, and now it's time to look forward," said the 33-year old German goalkeeper, two days after having the captaincy restored.

"We're going to fight again for all the trophies and we hope that with your help we can win all the titles possible," Ter Stegen told the fans.

Rashford suffered mixed fortunes, providing the cross for Raphinha to score but also blowing the chance to tap into an empty net.

