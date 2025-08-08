Trishna nets hat-trick as Bangladesh hammer Timor-Leste 8-0

Sree Moti Trishna netted a hat-trick as Bangladesh handed Timor-Leste a crushing 8-0 defeat in their second AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers match at the Lao National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos, on Friday.

Sinha Shikha, Shanti Mardi, Nabiran Khatun, Mosammat Sagorika, and Munki Akter also got on the scoresheet as Bangladesh dominated in both halves.

Bangladesh had earlier defeated hosts Laos 3-1 in their first Group H match.

Shikha opened the scoring in the 20th minute, before Shanti doubled the lead in the 33rd. Nabiran added another just three minutes later.

Trishna scored her first in first-half stoppage time, added her second in the 57th minute, and completed her hat-trick in the 82nd.

In between, Sagorika found the net in the 73rd minute, while Munki sealed the emphatic win with the final goal in added time.

“I thought we outplayed them. I thought the first ten minutes were a little bit sloppy. But we grew into the game and we dominated,” said Bangladesh head coach Peter Butler after the match.

A total of 33 teams are competing in the qualifiers, with 11 set to progress.

The top team from each of the eight groups, along with the three best runners-up, will advance to the final tournament, scheduled to take place in Thailand next year.

Bangladesh will conclude their qualifying campaign against the strongest side in the group, South Korea, at the same venue on Sunday.