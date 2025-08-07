Thursday, August 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Thomas Muller signs with Vancouver Whitecaps

The 35-year old has signed through the end of the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026

Thomas Muller
Update : 07 Aug 2025, 04:08 AM

Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller has signed with Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps, the Canadian club announced Wednesday.

The 35-year old has signed through the end of the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, Vancouver said.

Muller announced earlier this year that he would be departing from Bayern Munich - his home for 25 years.

His tenure included 13 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League triumphs.

"I'm looking forward to coming to Vancouver to help this team win a championship," Mueller said in a statement.

"I've heard great things about the city, but first and foremost I'm coming to win.

"I've had great conversations with Axel Schuster and Jesper Sorensen, and now I can't wait to play in front of the supporters and to see all of the fans come out to BC Place as we head towards the playoffs."

Muller arrives at a Whitecaps team currently second in the Western Conference, one point behind leaders San Diego but with one match in hand.

"He not only brings a winning pedigree and exceptional football intelligence, but also a tireless work ethic that will elevate the entire team," Whitecaps chief executive Schuster said in a statement. 

"Thomas is a natural leader whose passion for the game is infectious. This is a statement signing by our club and our ownership - a transformative moment for our club and our city. We are proud to welcome Thomas to Vancouver."

Restricted mainly to a substitute's role in the 2024-25 campaign, Muller made 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals.

He retired from international duty in 2024, having won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

He finished his international career with 131 caps, scoring 45 goals.

There had been brief speculation that he would land with Los Angeles FC, but the Whitecaps announcement came on the same day that LAFC were expected to confirm the signing of South Korean star Son Heung-min.

Topics:

FootballMajor League SoccerBayern MunichGermany football teamThomas Muller
Read More

Wirtz unfazed by huge $132m price tag

Isak told to train alone by Newcastle

Son Heung-min joins LAFC from Tottenham

German club backs out of signing Israel striker after fan backlash

Messi to miss Leagues Cup match against Pumas

Liverpool set to cut losses with Nunez move to Saudi

Latest News

Sinner lukewarm on expanded Cincinnati format

Wirtz unfazed by huge $132m price tag

Isak told to train alone by Newcastle

Son Heung-min joins LAFC from Tottenham

Warfaze to perform in Canada celebrating 40 years

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x