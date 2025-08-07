Thomas Muller signs with Vancouver Whitecaps

Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller has signed with Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps, the Canadian club announced Wednesday.

The 35-year old has signed through the end of the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, Vancouver said.

Muller announced earlier this year that he would be departing from Bayern Munich - his home for 25 years.

His tenure included 13 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League triumphs.

"I'm looking forward to coming to Vancouver to help this team win a championship," Mueller said in a statement.

"I've heard great things about the city, but first and foremost I'm coming to win.

"I've had great conversations with Axel Schuster and Jesper Sorensen, and now I can't wait to play in front of the supporters and to see all of the fans come out to BC Place as we head towards the playoffs."

Muller arrives at a Whitecaps team currently second in the Western Conference, one point behind leaders San Diego but with one match in hand.

"He not only brings a winning pedigree and exceptional football intelligence, but also a tireless work ethic that will elevate the entire team," Whitecaps chief executive Schuster said in a statement.

"Thomas is a natural leader whose passion for the game is infectious. This is a statement signing by our club and our ownership - a transformative moment for our club and our city. We are proud to welcome Thomas to Vancouver."

Restricted mainly to a substitute's role in the 2024-25 campaign, Muller made 49 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals.

He retired from international duty in 2024, having won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

He finished his international career with 131 caps, scoring 45 goals.

There had been brief speculation that he would land with Los Angeles FC, but the Whitecaps announcement came on the same day that LAFC were expected to confirm the signing of South Korean star Son Heung-min.