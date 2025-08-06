Sagorika hits brace as Bangladesh beat hosts Laos

Bangladesh beat hosts Laos 3-1 in their first match of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers held at Lao National Stadium in Vientiane on Wednesday.

Sagorika netted one each in either of the halves while Munki Akter added the other as the visitors dominated their opening qualifying fixture.

Peter Butler kept the SAFF U20 Championship-winning squad unchanged in the travelling troupe.

Bangladesh had a couple of opportunities within 20 minutes but failed to convert them. Laos also had their chances.

Bangladesh took control of the game as Sagorika gave the breakthrough.

She headed from a corner kick to take the lead in the 36th minute.

Bangladesh could have doubled the lead five minutes later if the crossbar had not denied Sinha Shikha's effort.

Bangladesh got the second after the break.

Munki Akter placed into the near post after a fine build-up to get the goal a minute before the hour mark.

Bangladesh was in control as in the 72nd minute, Sagorika's header from Sapna Rani's cross rebounded off the woodwork.

Laos forward Anna Keo Onsy pulled one back three minutes before the normal time, which gave the hosts some hope.

But Bangladesh sealed the match as Sagorika struck again two minutes into the stoppage time to ensure the victory.

She collected a short pass from Trishna Rani inside the box and slotted it into the net brilliantly with a superb finish.

“Always nice to win the first game. Important for us to get some points on the board,” said Bangladesh’s head coach Peter Butler after the match.

“We defended well. A bit risky at times, but that’s the way we play.”

“We gave a sloppy goal away, which was disappointing. But they never really troubled us.” Butler added.

Bangladesh is placed in Group H alongside Laos, Korea Republic and Timor-Leste.

They will face Timor-Leste next at the same venue on Friday.

The women in red and green will conclude the qualifying campaign against the Korea Republic on Sunday.